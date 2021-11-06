Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe’s ‘great spirit’ after FA Cup fightback

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth hailed his side’s ‘immense character’ after they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Hartlepool

The Chairboys are a division above League Two Pools but were made to scrap all the way to secure an FA Cup replay.

Ainsworth said: “The character from the boys is just immense. We were 2-1 down, 1-0 down and we have a great spirit here.

“It’s a tough place to come, it always is, we are missing a few big players.

“They never got worried and panicked, kept going and we have had some good chances in the game too.”

Pools are unbeaten at Victoria Park in the league this season and Ainsworth added: “There’s a good atmosphere here, anyone who thinks we come here with an easy win wanted their heads checking – remember we were doing this to teams a few years ago.

“It’s not easy. We were in the Championship last season, they were in the National League and that’s why I love this competition.

“We didn’t want this to be a shock and be on the wrong end of it. Hartlepool made it a proper cup tie and will feel aggrieved they are not going through.”

Pools went ahead in first-half added time when Mark Cullen fired in after being superbly set up by Matty Daly.

The first leveller arrived after 64 minutes when Curtis Thompson crossed for debutant Chris Forino-Joseph to head in.

But a minute later Pools went back in front. Daly set up Luke Molyneux to sweep home a volley from close range.

Ainsworth’s side again hit back as Pools goalkeeper Jon Mitchell took out Forino-Joseph in the area and Joe Jacobson made no mistake from the spot.

Pools caretaker boss Antony Sweeney, in charge after Dave Challinor left for Stockport in midweek, said: “It was a good afternoon, I felt we looked good. Wycombe made changes and it took us time to work it out, but we got there.

“Before the game we asked for certain things, commitment and endeavour, and we did that for the best part. I was disappointed to come away with a draw

“The penalty we conceded was frustrating – why does the referee go to ask someone three times the distance away?

“It was a dramatic game, mixed emotions really.

“I said to the players that Wycombe are the best in their division at what they do. We scored two excellent goals and I felt we deserved a little bit more.

“We matched them, more than did that. It’s probably a replay both teams can do without, but we can compete and we proved it today.”