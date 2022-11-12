Gareth Ainsworth ‘really proud’ as Wycombe take maximum points from Forest Green

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was feeling “really proud” after with Saturday’s 2-0 League One victory that left Forest Green rooted to the foot of the table.

The Chairboys, who had not won in three league games, took the lead as David Wheeler opened the scoring in the 14th minute from just inside the box, while winger Garath McCleary stunned Rovers with a classy second after 27 minutes.

Ainsworth said: “We’ve actually picked up 14 points in seven games and that’s promotion form, but it just hasn’t felt like that.

“Before the game it felt like we were on a bad run, but the boys have had my back and I’ll always have theirs. We’re all in this together and I’m really proud of this win.

“We put a plan in place and I thought we blew Forest Green away in the first half.”

And Ainsworth admitted both teams could have been shown red cards, adding: “Alfie Mawson might have been shown a second yellow for kicking the ball away and it spilled over a bit when Josh Scowen was fouled.

“I’ve seen it back and it was a little naughty from Regan Hendry.”

Both teams came close just before Wheeler’s opener. Rovers striker Connor Wickham saw a shot from a tight angle loop off Scowen and over the crossbar.

And Scowen then saw his own shot from distance defect inches over the woodwork off Blackpool loanee defender Oliver Casey.

Winger Anis Mehmeti blew a great chance to kill the game off in the 56th minute, but was left holding his head in his hands after firing wide from 12 yards with only goalkeeper Lewis Thomas to beat.

On the hour Regan Hendry fouled fellow midfielder Scowen and sparked a melee in which Jack Grimmer appeared to punch Rovers substitute Josh March, but the defender escaped with a booking.

Frustrated Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall admitted: “The fundamentals just weren’t there in the first half. We can’t wait 45 minutes and be two-nil down before we start doing them.

“As happy as I was with the first half, I’m not with the second half.

“We have to be more physical. We have to get into fight mode a little earlier. We can’t wait 45 minutes.

“We looked like a very young, naive team at moments and that’s what we are.

“I want the fans to be happy understandable, but I’m a football manager so I’m always under pressure.”