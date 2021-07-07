Gareth Southgate gives Bukayo Saka the nod as England face Denmark in semi-final

Bukayo Saka is back for England to face Denmark (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:08pm, Wed 07 Jul 2021
Bukayo Saka returned for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark at Wembley.

The Arsenal man replaced Jadon Sancho in the Three Lions’ only change from the 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

Denmark, the 1992 winners, were unchanged following their quarter-final victory against the Czech Republic.

Ben White, Ben Chilwell and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were left out of the squad entirely by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Ahead of kick-off, former England defender and coach Gary Neville told the current crop of players to seize the day.

Neville wrote on Instagram: “History beckons for this team. To reach back-to-back Semi-Finals is incredible, but it’s not enough. You become nearly men!

“I do have genuine confidence in this manager and players that this time a semi-final isn’t the end! To win any semi-final takes a great performance. This is a really good Denmark team and anything less than our best and/or luck will not be enough.

“The only danger is that the lads don’t see the danger. When you’re euphoric and on a wave in sport or life you can have that feeling it’s never going to end and something becomes your right. It doesn’t work like that.

“Tonight is a night to be cold, don’t let emotion take over, stick to the manager’s plan and focus. Go for it lads! Focus and grab this chance!”

