Gareth Southgate gives Bukayo Saka the nod as England face Denmark in semi-final
Bukayo Saka returned for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark at Wembley.
The Arsenal man replaced Jadon Sancho in the Three Lions’ only change from the 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.
Denmark, the 1992 winners, were unchanged following their quarter-final victory against the Czech Republic.
Ben White, Ben Chilwell and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were left out of the squad entirely by England boss Gareth Southgate.
Ahead of kick-off, former England defender and coach Gary Neville told the current crop of players to seize the day.
Neville wrote on Instagram: “History beckons for this team. To reach back-to-back Semi-Finals is incredible, but it’s not enough. You become nearly men!
“I do have genuine confidence in this manager and players that this time a semi-final isn’t the end! To win any semi-final takes a great performance. This is a really good Denmark team and anything less than our best and/or luck will not be enough.
“The only danger is that the lads don’t see the danger. When you’re euphoric and on a wave in sport or life you can have that feeling it’s never going to end and something becomes your right. It doesn’t work like that.
“Tonight is a night to be cold, don’t let emotion take over, stick to the manager’s plan and focus. Go for it lads! Focus and grab this chance!”