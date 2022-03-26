Gary Bowyer celebrates a year in charge of Salford with home win over Walsall

Salford coach Gary Bowyer celebrated a year in charge as his side kept their play-off hopes alive after coming from behind to defeat Walsall 2-1.

The Ammies started brightly but their wastefulness was punished by Rollin Menayese when his miscued effort wriggled beyond Frank Fielding.

However, the visiting Saddlers’ advantage proved short-lived with Matt Smith striking a leveller moments before the interval.

Despite the away side’s dominance, Salford snatched the winner when Liam Kinsella handled in the area and Ryan Watson converted from the spot-kick.

The result sees the Ammies extend their unbeaten run to nine matches, recording their first home victory in the EFL after conceding first at the 18th time of asking.

Salford boss Bowyer, who celebrated a year in charge in midweek, said: “There’s been a lot of upheaval and change both on and off the pitch, but what we’ve created in terms of the staff we’ve got and the players we’ve brought in, it takes time to build those foundations.

“But the lads have been terrific, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my year here and learned loads and I’m looking forward to the next game.

“The way that we responded and the character we showed today was terrific. It wasn’t a pretty game for sure, the first half especially there wasn’t much in the game, but I thought we upped our tempo and urgency and that was pleasing.

“I don’t think there’s any wrong time to hit form. We’ll just concentrate on the next game and we won’t get carried away. As soon as you get ahead of yourself in this game, you get a slap across the face.”

Michael Flynn’s side, unbeaten in six outings prior to the visit to Moor Lane, were left ruing a series of missed chances.

Manny Monthe’s innovative back-heeled effort struck the post while Joss Labadie’s goal-bound header was cleared off the line as Salford held on.

Flynn said: “I felt we were by far the better team and we should have won the game; it’s only our poor defending and decision making as to why we lost.

“We didn’t capitalise on the chances we had, and we should have had a penalty at the end; I’ve watched it back and how the referee’s not given it I don’t know. It’s a very bad decision from him.

“I’m frustrated; I don’t like losing at the best of times but when we shoot ourselves in the foot like we did today, it makes you even more frustrated. If you get outclassed by an opposition and lose, you have to hold your hands up, but we’re giving points away at the moment.

“It’s not good enough and it won’t be tolerated. The fans were brilliant, I thought they were the home crowd, and I’m gutted that we didn’t get them the result they deserved today.”