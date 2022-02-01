Gary Bowyer praises Salford’s patience in hard-fought victory over Carlisle

Gary Bowyer praised Salford’s patience after they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 League Two victory over Carlisle.

Ryan Watson and Matt Smith both scored their first Ammies goals, with Omari Patrick levelling for the visitors in between.

“We’ve had a hell of a lot of goal attempts from the very first minute when Matt Smith hits it into the ground and it goes over the bar,” said Bowyer.

“Credit to Carlisle for how they threw themselves in front of the ball and blocked our efforts. I was slightly disappointed and frustrated to go in goalless at half-time.

“But we spoke about being patient and got our first penalty of the season. It was a wonderful penalty from Ryan Watson and a huge relief to get your first goal for the club when you are a goalscoring midfielder.

“They scored from their only shot on target but an enormous amount of credit to the character of our lads and the winner is a wonderful goal.

“It’s a brilliant ball in from Liam Shephard who was terrific out there and I thought the combination of him and Jason Lowe down the right was very good.

“It’s a great delivery and it’s a fantastic header from Smudger to get off the mark.

“It’s probably the first time in the four games for us that we have got in good areas and he does what he does and it’s a fantastic header.

“He’s an experienced striker and we had a coffee and chatted about getting the first goal so I am delighted for him as he has put in a hell of a shift.”

The defeat was a third-consecutive loss for Carlisle and boss Keith Millen says he will have to start making changes.

He said: “We are making bad mistakes, bad decisions and giving goals away cheaply.

“The handball looked harsh but then the second goal is just poor play.

“It’s costing us, not just defending, but in an attacking sense some of the players all of a sudden look scared to make a decision.

“It is a good job we have got some new players in because it is time now to freshen it up.

“I can’t fault the work rate or the effort, they are trying and our shape was OK.

“It is the quality and decision-making that has gone backwards a long way. We have some new faces who aren’t scarred and hopefully they can come in and freshen us up.

“Very rarely have we been opened up. Our shape and discipline, all the basics are still there.

“Maybe it is lack of confidence or a bit of tiredness but the players need to look at themselves to find the answer.

“They started on the front foot and we rode our luck and then the game calmed down and we picked up those injuries so that didn’t help.

“There wasn’t much in the game but we made bad decisions and got punished. It is time for me now to stop the rot and make changes.”