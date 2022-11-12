Gary Caldwell hails Exeter’s character after marking first home game with win

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell praised the character of his players as they marked his first game in charge at St James Park with a brilliant comeback win over Peterborough.

After Tim Dieng had nodded the Grecians on front, the match was turned on its head when two great strikes from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark put Posh in front.

But Sam Nombe scrambled the ball in from close range with four minutes remaining to level matters before Jevani Brown curled home a stunning winner in stoppage time to make it a memorable home debut for the Scot.

“As soon as I saw it was Jevani, the way it was sat up perfectly for him on his left foot, I knew it was going in,” a delighted Caldwell said. “I never had any doubt because he’s such a top finisher.

“I have never been involved in a game here as player or a manager and I certainly wasn’t disappointed with the game, the atmosphere and the outcome.

“It was a fantastic day and one we will have to use and the players have to embrace to keep pushing on to be better and give these supporters more days like this.

“I felt it was a 50-50 game in the second half and it was going to go one way or the other.

“When we went gung-ho, we looked a real threat, really aggressive – we need to improve defensively, I think that is clear – but that winning goal shows the quality we have at that top end of the pitch.

“I don’t know if my heart can take these late goals, but I said to the players that the character and desire with the quality they showed throughout the game can take them a long way in football and they were immense against a top team in this league.”

Posh boss Grant McCann took full responsibility for the defeat, saying: “We were the better team right up until we went 2-1 up and then we made changes and we lose the game, so I will take the responsibility for that.

“I can’t legislate for letting somebody inside the pitch to cross, I can’t legislate for someone wining a header at the back post and I can’t legislate for a second ball in our six-yard box.

“Likewise, for the third goal, we let a ball bounce in the middle of the field and Jevani Brown runs right through us.

“We were so in control of the whole game and everything we were doing. You think you are making changes for the right reasons, you are 2-1 up away from home and you want to close the game out a little bit and it backfires on us.

“I will drive home questioning myself more than anything but I need better from my players and I need better from them regardless of what subs come on and what formation we are playing.”