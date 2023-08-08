Gary Caldwell hails ‘sensational’ Exeter response in cup victory over Crawley
Exeter manager Gary Caldwell was delighted with the second-half response from his side as they reached the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Sky Bet League Two club Crawley.
After falling behind in controversial circumstances – former Plymouth and Torquay striker Klaidi Lolos headed in from a corner when Exeter were down to 10 men and trying to make a substitution – Kyle Taylor and James Scott scored in the last 15 minutes to turn the tie on its head.
It was Taylor’s first goal since returning from a nightmare 18 months out with a serious knee injury, while Scott’s goal was his second in successive matches.
In truth, it was no more than Exeter deserved as they dominated for long spells, but it took a half-time rollicking from the Grecians boss to get the response he wanted.
“It was a really difficult game and I said before the game that we can’t underestimate Crawley and I felt, in the first half, we did a little bit,” Caldwell said.
“We were a little bit flat, our press wasn’t as energetic as it needed to be and in fairness to them, they played a really open style of football and asked a lot of questions of us defensively with how they position players on the park. I thought they played well.
“We could have been better on transition and we could have been better on the press. We conceded the goal, but I thought our response after half-time was sensational and we came out and looked more like the team on Saturday, we played on the front foot, we played aggressive football and in the end, I think we deserved to win the game.
“I said to the players at half-time you can’t win a game without running for the team, but we did that second half and thoroughly deserved to win the game.”
