Gary Caldwell happy as Exeter beat Stevenage on penalties to reach third round

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell was a happy man after his side reached the third round of the League Cup for the first time since 1989 by beating Stevenage on penalties at St James Park.

After Alex Hartridge, for City, and Jordan Roberts had traded strikes, it was left to Pierce Sweeney to score the decisive spot-kick after Viljami Sinisalo had saved from Dan Butler in the shoot-out.

“It’s fantastic, a great effort from the team again,” Caldwell said. “It was a really difficult game and both teams treated the game with respect with the teams that were picked and we got tested right to the limit and it had to go to penalties.

“I thought we remained extremely calm and our penalties were fantastic and Vil (Sinisalo) was fantastic in that situation.

“I thought we were really good in the second half and deserved to win the game, but we couldn’t get the second goal, which I think would have killed the game off, and you always run that risk with the way that Stevenage play. We didn’t defend one cross and we paid the price, it went to the wire, but thankfully we got through.

“It’s the first time in 34 years that we’ve won through and that’s a fantastic achievement for this team – a new team that’s only recently formed. The quick progress they are making shows the potential that they have.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans said: “It’s obviously disappointing to lose, especially on penalties. We made six changes today due to the injuries we had, but I can’t fault the players for the effort and performance they put in.

“Exeter are a good team and Gary is a good bloke. We didn’t really get going in the first half, but I thought we were excellent after the break and the game could have gone either way. Unfortunately, penalties are a lottery and it didn’t go our way tonight.”