Gary Caldwell salutes Exeter’s ‘courage and personality’ in win over Rotherham

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell hailed his players after they opened their League One season with an excellent 1-0 win over big-spending pre-season promotion favourites Rotherham.

Substitute Caleb Watts, who has endured an injury-ravaged time with the Grecians since joining 12 months ago, scored the only goal in the 71st minute when he chested in a sublime cross from man-of-the-match Johnly Yfeko.

Caldwell said: “It’s a great start. The courage and personality we showed to pass through the thirds was really pleasing.

“We had a clear game plan, we asked the players to play with courage and they did that. We stood up to the physicality against a team who will be right up there this season.

“I didn’t know it was Caleb who got the goal but he’s done that before. I’m delighted for him as he’s had setbacks with injuries but he delivers. I am delighted for him to get the goal after a difficult time.

“Johnly has been excellent, a young player making his debut. He stood up to the challenge and I am delighted to have him at the club. He has great potential.

“The buzz was back at the stadium and to see the stadium bouncing is special. It’s great the players have felt that early. But it’s feet back on the ground and we have to stay humble.

“Rotherham were always a threat and I felt it would be a 1-0 game. Thankfully Caleb came off the bench and got the goal. I still think we can be better. We will keep building in the weeks and months ahead. We were excellent.”

Rotherham boss Steve Evans was left frustrated his side failed to take one of the clear-cut chances they fashioned but had no issue with their effort.

“I thought we were pretty average, in all honesty… all over the pitch,” he said. “I don’t think we have come off the pitch thinking anyone was on top of their game but I can’t fault their effort and application.

“The game was competitive and there were chances at both ends. Exeter took advantage of some sloppy defending to get the goal and we don’t take advantage of four really good unopposed chances in the middle of their goal.

“If you do that, then it feels harsh, but we have to live with it for the long journey home.

“It takes every team time to get going. We have turned up and been quite average but to come to Exeter, it’s a long journey on the coach and a pretty hard fixture for the opening day – I think any manager would agree – but you can’t come here and miss four clear-cut chances and lose.

“Good teams take those chances – and they are clear-cut chances – but we will take the defeat and move on.”