Gary Gardner extends Birmingham deal

Birmingham City’s Gary Gardner during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham. (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:25am, Mon 19 Jul 2021
Gary Gardner has signed a new two-year extension to his ongoing three-year contract with Birmingham

The 29-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a new deal which keeps him at St Andrews until June 2024.

Gardner, who has scored eight times in 118 games for the Blues, told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted and really happy to spend the most important time of my career at this football club.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years but the last 10 games of the season was the most exciting and enjoyable time I’ve had at the club.”

Soccer

Birmingham

PA