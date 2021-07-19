Gary Gardner extends Birmingham deal
10:25am, Mon 19 Jul 2021
Gary Gardner has signed a new two-year extension to his ongoing three-year contract with Birmingham
The 29-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a new deal which keeps him at St Andrews until June 2024.
Gardner, who has scored eight times in 118 games for the Blues, told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted and really happy to spend the most important time of my career at this football club.
“We’ve had a tough couple of years but the last 10 games of the season was the most exciting and enjoyable time I’ve had at the club.”