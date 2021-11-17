17 November 2021

Gary Hoffman to resign as Premier League chair amid Newcastle takeover backlash

By NewsChain Sport
17 November 2021

Gary Hoffman will step down as Premier League chair at the end of January.

The Premier League thanked Hoffman for his “committed service” in announcing the news, which comes after a backlash from clubs over the League’s handling of Newcastle’s takeover.

Hoffman said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons – when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.

“Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the league through its next exciting phase.”

