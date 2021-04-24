Gary Mackay-Steven brace earns Hearts comfortable win over Inverness
A first-half brace from Gary Mackay-Steven helped Hearts to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Inverness.
The former Aberdeen and Celtic winger opened the scoring in the sixth minute after cutting inside and firing into the bottom corner for his first goal for the club.
Hearts doubled their lead three minutes later through Aaron McEneff after he picked up Liam Boyce’s pass inside the box before arrowing home.
Mackay-Steven grabbed his second of the match just after the half-hour mark when there was a mix-up between Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and his defence for the Hearts man to touch in.
Academy graduate Finlay Pollock, 16, came on for the final 11 minutes for Mackay-Steven as Hearts made it four games unbeaten, with Inverness sat in fifth.