Gary Neville: Gareth Southgate staying on gives FA time to plan for successor

Former England defender Gary Neville believes Gareth Southgate’s decision to continue as manager gives the Football Association plenty of breathing space to plan for his successor.

The 52-year-old national team boss will stay on until the end of his contract in 2024 having taken time to consider whether it was right for him to continue after a World Cup quarter-final exit.

But the FA had no desire to dispense with his services and with no obvious natural successor Southgate staying represents the best outcome for all concerned.

“It puts it to bed and allows everyone to focus on the next 18 months. It means a succession plan can be put in place,” Neville told Sky Sports News.

“Gareth has made us feel good about playing for England again. Getting our players and game respected around the world.

“We are in a good place. I think this idea we have to bring in a hard-nosed, killer winner and all of sudden we will be OK – I don’t buy into it.

“Don’t be fooled by the facade he is just a nice guy because he is polite when he speaks to people.

The England job unfortunately isn't a precious as some of the top premier league clubs

“The real problem is there isn’t a massive pool (to choose from).

“In 18 months’ time you could say (Steve) Cooper, (Eddie) Howe, (Graham) Potter, (Frank) Lampard, (Steven) Gerrard – four or five names who are English coaches – and then put some international coaches in there as well but you don’t know where they will be.

“Gone are the days when England could buy a manager out of their contract at a club.

“The England job unfortunately isn’t a precious as some of the top premier league clubs.”