Gary Oliver nets late winner as runaway leaders Falkirk edge Stirling comeback
Gary Oliver’s late winner sent Falkirk closer to Scottish League One promotion and kept their quest for invincibility intact after a 2-1 comeback win at Stirling.
The Bairns are runaway leaders but had to come from behind as Paul McLean’s deflected effort put Stirling ahead.
But Callum Morrison levelled before half-time and then Oliver struck in the 88th minute to seal another win for unbeaten Falkirk.
Hamilton remain 17 points behind them in second after Ahkeem Rose’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over stricken Edinburgh City.
A strong first-half display from third-placed Montrose set them up for a 4-1 win at Cove Rangers.
Kane Hester’s double and Graham Webber’s penalty put them 3-0 up after 32 minutes, with Blair Lyons adding a fourth after the break and Connor Scully pulling one back for the hosts.
Alloa eased to three points with a 3-0 win over Kelty Hearts, while second-bottom Annan beat Queen of the South 2-1.
League Two leaders Stenhousemuir were held to a goalless draw by third-placed The Spartans.
The champions elect failed to score in the league for the first time since August but are 15 points clear.
Peterhead did cut that lead with a 2-0 win over Stranraer thanks to first-half goals from Connor O’Keefe and Kieran Shanks.
East Fife kept their play-off hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Dumbarton, with Forfar beating bottom club Clyde 2-1 and Elgin running out 1-0 victors over Bonnyrigg Rose.
