Gary O’Neil likely to make changes for Bournemouth’s cup clash with Everton
Bournemouth’s interim head coach Gary O’Neil is likely to make changes for the Carabao Cup visit of Everton.
However, with first-choice goalkeeper Neto out until after the World Cup with a hamstring strain, Mark Travers looks set to stay in the side as 21-year-old back-up Cameron Plain has yet to make a senior start.
Midfielder David Brooks (hamstring) and captain Lloyd Kelly (ankle) are unlikely to feature.
Everton will be without injured trio Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and midfielders Amadou Onana (ankle) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (thigh).
That will offer opportunities to the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and James Garner, who have struggled for starts.
There are likely to be changes at the back with Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Ruben Vinagre and the long-time injured Yerry Mina all needing game time.
Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Moore, Stephens, Solanke, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Moore, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura, Plain.
Everton provisional squad: Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Holgate, Vinagre, Davies, Doucoure, Garner, Gordon, Maupay, McNeil, Lonergan, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Iwobi, Rondon, Welch, Mills, Price.
