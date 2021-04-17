Gary Rowett hails Millwall’s ‘defensive diligence’ in draw with Brentford

Millwall boss Gary Rowett hailed his side’s “defensive diligence” in thwarting promotion-chasing Brentford in a 0-0 stalemate.

The London derby deadlock made it five draws in the last six games for the Bees as their push for a top-two finish in the Sky Bet Championship suffered another setback.

And Rowett admitted he was a little disappointed not to come away from West London with more than just a point, saying: “We started well and in the first half we were really bright.

“We had two really good chances and felt Brentford would play high but we knew our wing-backs could cause them a problem, and they did.

“We moved the ball pretty well at times but you know when you come here that you have to be defensively diligent. The second half was tougher than the first, but we could have nicked it at the end.”

Rowett hailed his side’s performances against the top six, adding: “We have drawn with all the top sides and have been very good in these types of games.

“The last few games have been about learning and we did some things well today and there were others that we could have done better.

“We are trying to get as much out of our season as we can, and we had a couple of good chances near the end to win it.

“We came to a really tough place and we were very competitive so I was really pleased with boys in a game where we don’t have much to play for.

“Now it’s about experimenting and preparing for next season because ninth or 10th and 11th or 12th is neither here nor there to me.”

Frustrated Brentford head coach Thomas Frank admitted his side looked “flat” as they wasted the chance to close the gap on second-placed Watford.

However, Frank insisted the race for the top two would not be decided until at least the final one or two games of the season.

“I am 100 per cent sure it will go down to the last round or two of games, but we have said all along we will remain focused only on our next game because the momentum will shift from now to the end of the season,” the Dane said.

“There is a hurricane inside me but I try to stay calm because the team and I will only benefit from a cool head and warm heart.

“Seven games unbeaten is fine but we would have loved to have turned at least three of those draws into wins, and should have done.

“The performance was a little flat but there was no lack of passion, willingness, hard work or attitude, but when you are not at 100 per cent against a side like Millwall that can be the difference.”

Frank admitted his side did not do enough to test Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who had only one save to make: “We definitely lacked enough crosses or balls into the box today against a side we knew would be strong defensively.

“The fact that Watford lost creates a little bit of extra noise in our heads, but we can only focus on ourselves and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”