Gary Rowett hails ‘Premier League quality’ of hat-trick hero Zian Flemming

Gary Rowett insists Zian Flemming has Premier League quality after his star player bagged a hat-trick in Millwall’s 4-2 win at Preston.

Flemming, a club-record signing from Fortuna Sittard in June, struck twice in the first 20 minutes, including a fierce 20-yard free-kick, to put the Lions 2-0 ahead.

Andrew Hughes and Ched Evans brought Preston level before half-time, but Flemming competed his hat-trick after the break and Charlie Cresswell added gloss to the scoreline.

Millwall now start the World Cup break in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places, and Rowett hailed Flemming as a key reason why.

“He produced three moments of brilliance,” he said.

“We needed that, and in fact if you look around this division, most of the teams have got a player like that – players capable of changing games.

“He knows what he needs to do to be successful at this level, but today he’s produced three real moments of quality – three moments of Premier League quality.

“He gets in some great positions and he’s got that composure, and today he’s got his rewards. He’s got an incredible future in the game ahead of him.”

Millwall are one of four teams on 31 points and right in the thick of the Championship play-off race midway through the season.

Rowett insists they can compete for promotion in the second half of the campaign but warned his players need to believe they can mix it with the division’s elite.

“It’s a massive win for us,” he added.

“It means we go into the break having started the season very well, I think. We’re proving we’re more than a match for anyone.

“No-one wants to go into a break on the back of a bad defeat like that, so I feel a bit for Ryan (Lowe), but we’ve deserved that.

“We’ve worked hard today and scored some good goals, and goals do change games obviously.

“You could see the belief flowing through the players in periods of the game, and my players need to believe in themselves more that they are a good team.”

Preston are one of the teams level on points with Millwall, but manager Ryan Lowe admits his side were far from their best on Saturday.

“I’m disappointed, frustrated of course,” he said.

“We knew beforehand what Millwall were all about, we knew they’d be a handful for us, but the goals we’ve conceded are criminal really. That’s just not been us this season.

“We got in at half-time and I told the lads to just do the basics right, and we started well so I was just waiting for another goal to come, but the final two goals were disappointing for us.”

Lowe also suggested Preston will be aggressive in the transfer window as they try to have a crack at promotion.

The Deepdale club have not been in the top tier since 1961 and Lowe is happy with their first half of the season.

“We’re disappointed today of course, but to be joint sixth after 21 games is a decent return, I think,” he added.

“I would have snapped anybody’s hands off for that at the start of the season.

“It’s been a good achievement from all of the lads so far this season.

“Hopefully we can add a little something or someone a little bit different in January, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”