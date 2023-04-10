Gary Rowett rues Millwall’s lack of incision following defeat at Hull

Manager Gary Rowett felt Millwall’s lack of incision in front of goal was the defining factor behind their 1-0 defeat at Hull.

Rowett’s team – without a win in four – are now only in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places on goal difference and could find no way past goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Half-time substitute Adama Traore’s brilliant winner from the edge of the penalty area on 70 minutes showed what Millwall could have achieved had they been more ruthless going forward.

Rowett said: “They didn’t create too much, but Darlow made five or six outstanding saves.

“After the first 15 minutes, I thought we were by far the better team – it was just that last moment in front of goal.

“Clearly, we had the better chances and I don’t think anyone can argue about that.

“I’ve come off the pitch when we’ve played badly and won, but I thought, as an away team, we were outstanding.

“It’s just that last little bit (in front of goal). I can say it until I’m blue in the face: you’ve got to score.”

Millwall remain fifth in the table and were favourites for three important points on the back of their strong first-half performance.

Oliver Burke’s volley that hit the underside of the crossbar on the half-hour mark set the tone for the visitors, who also saw Shaun Hutchinson head over from close range.

But once Hull manager Liam Rosenior made a triple substitution at the break, the game significantly jolted in favour of the hosts, who were indebted to a moment of class from Traore.

It took Millwall time to respond, but Darlow needed to be on top of his game late on to keep the visitors at bay.

Rowett said: “Hull will probably say they got away with it a little bit in terms of their performance.

“They showed that one bit of quality. I don’t think they should score from there, but nevertheless, it’s that one moment of quality.

“The reality of our season so far is that we’re a tough, well-structured team that works so hard, but the other players have got to step up (by scoring goals).

“I’m not criticising the players, but that’s why we looked for attacking players in the January transfer window.

“That’s how the season goes sometimes, but for a team like us there’s no easy way to get into the top six and we’ve got to find a way to do that.”

Hull had only claimed one win in 10 previous games, but Rosenior was adamant this result vindicated recent performances.

He said: “I was as happy with the second-half performance as I was unhappy with the first-half performance.

“You can see why they are in the play-offs, but I was really disappointed so I felt like I needed to shake it up and make three substitutions.

“Our (first-half) performance was way off it. It was probably the worst first-half performance of the season, but in the second half we showed fight and spirit.

“I was so happy for Adama. He’s been a joy and a pleasure.

“He’s worked so hard through the winter when he was injured. He’s a credit to himself and his family. He’s a big part of my plans for next season.”

Rosenior added: “The margins of error in the Championship are so small. What tips it in your favour is effort and passion to fight for the shirt.

“You have to run and you have to fight, and if you don’t do it you won’t be on the journey with this football club.

“We have to find a balance. I want to play attacking football, but sometimes you have to fight and find a way.

“I’m starting to work out who I want with me and who I want to find another club.”