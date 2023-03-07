07 March 2023

Gateshead and Halifax share points from goalless draw

By NewsChain Sport
07 March 2023

Struggling Gateshead were forced to settle for a point from a goalless draw with Halifax.

The hosts are three points from safety in the Vanarama National League following Tuesday’s stalemate.

Gateshead’s Ethan Pye cleared Jack Senior’s header off the line in the second half.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe threatened from close range and Millenic Alli fired over soon after for the visitors as neither side broke the deadlock.

