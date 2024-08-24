24 August 2024

Gateshead continue fine start to season by sweeping aside Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
Gateshead continued their impressive start to the National League season by sweeping aside Yeovil 3-1 at home.

Jacob Butterfield fired the home side into an early lead, with Brandon Haunstrup doubling the advantage soon after to reward their early dominance.

Yeovil pulled one back on the half-hour mark when Aaron Jarvis nodded home a Michael Smith cross, only for Luke Hannant to kill the game with an injury-time penalty.

Gateshead have now won three of their four games while Yeovil are reflecting on a second defeat of the season.

