04 April 2023

Gateshead ease past National League relegation rivals Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
04 April 2023

Yeovil’s tumble down the National League continued as they were thrashed 4-0 by Gateshead.

Marcus Dinanga started the fireworks at Gateshead International Stadium with two goals in the first half.

Connor Pani and Owen Bailey then pounced after the break to compound a miserable trip north for Yeovil.

It was the Glovers’ third defeat in a row and they now sit just one point outside the relegation zone, while Gateshead are up to 19th.

