Gateshead ease past National League relegation rivals Yeovil
Yeovil’s tumble down the National League continued as they were thrashed 4-0 by Gateshead.
Marcus Dinanga started the fireworks at Gateshead International Stadium with two goals in the first half.
Connor Pani and Owen Bailey then pounced after the break to compound a miserable trip north for Yeovil.
It was the Glovers’ third defeat in a row and they now sit just one point outside the relegation zone, while Gateshead are up to 19th.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox