21 November 2023

Gateshead extend run with win over Solihull

21 November 2023

Gateshead claimed their third straight National League win after fending off play-off rivals Solihull Moors at the ARMCO Arena.

Stephen Wearne opened the scoring with a 42nd-minute penalty and Greg Olley added a second just before half-time.

Marcus Dinanga missed a chance to make it three in the second half before Solihull reduced the deficit late on through a Josh Kelly penalty.

Nevertheless it was not enough for the fourth-placed hosts who saw their advantage over their opponents reduced to just two points.

