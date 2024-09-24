24 September 2024

Gateshead get back to winning ways with victory over Boston

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2024

Ben Radcliffe and Owen Oseni scored as Gateshead returned to winning ways with a 2-0 National League victory over Boston.

Boston served early warning when Jacob Hazel fired into the side-netting and Tony Weston shot just wide, but Radcliffe smashed the hosts, who had lost their two previous games, into a 16th-minute lead as they responded to the early pressure.

Oseni, who had earlier seen penalty appeals waved away, went close to a second 14 minutes before the break, but he too could only find the side-netting, although he did increase the Heed’s advantage three minutes later.

Kain Adom and then Jacob Butterfield might have made it 3-0 either side of half-time, but Tiernan Brooks had to save with his legs from Hazel to preserve his clean sheet with 21 minutes remaining.

Aidan Stone denied substitute Mark Beck with a fine late stop, but the points were already secure.

