26 August 2024

Gateshead held by Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2024

Gateshead remain second in the National League despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Oldham.

A powerful 10th-minute effort by Tyrelle Newton fired Gateshead ahead and they stayed in front at the break.

But Micky Mellon’s Oldham returned much-improved for the second half and secured a deserved 55th-minute leveller when Dan Gardner’s free-kick found Manny Monthe, who finished impressively.

And the hosts almost came away with three points when Jean Belehouan’s back pass went beyond Gateshead goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks but it hit the post.

