28 August 2023

Gateshead hold on for goalless draw at Halifax following Luke Hannant red card

By NewsChain Sport
28 August 2023

Gateshead dug in and battled to a goalless stalemate at Halifax after Luke Hannant was sent off in the second half.

Hannant was shown a second yellow card in the 65th-minute to leave an uphill task for Mike Williamson’s team, but they stood firm to earn a point.

A number of chances were created during the first half at the Shay and yet it remained 0-0 at half-time.

Hannant had been cautioned at the end of the opening 45 and received his marching orders with 65 minutes played.

Halifax looked to force a winner and Jack Evans headed wide before Angelo Cappello saw a shot blocked but the Vanarama National League clash ended 0-0.

