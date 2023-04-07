07 April 2023

Gateshead keep run going with win over struggling Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
07 April 2023

Gateshead continued their revival with a 2-0 win over National League strugglers Scunthorpe, who finished with 10 men.

Greg Olley fired the home side into a 17th-minute lead after latching on to Stephen Wearne’s chipped pass.

Olley then turned provider to set up Wearne, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Scunthorpe, who are second bottom, had midfielder Tom Pugh dismissed following an off the ball incident and struggled to find a way back into the match as FA Trophy finalists Gateshead chalked up a fourth straight league win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news

Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim boss

football

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges at New York courthouse

world news