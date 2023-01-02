Gateshead move out of relegation zone following York draw
Gateshead edged out of the National League relegation zone but were denied all three points late on as York recovered to claim a 2-2 draw.
Danny Elliott put the north east side in front on the half-hour mark, slotting in after exchanging passes with Dan Ward.
Mitch Hancox equalised for York in the 38th minute with a lob over the goalkeeper from outside the area after he received the ball from Lenell John-Lewis.
Ward restored Gateshead’s lead in first-half stoppage time with a curling strike but Shaq Forde seized on a chance in the final minute of normal time to grab a point for the Minstermen.
It was a measure of revenge for York, who lost 3-0 at home to Gateshead on Boxing Day. The point lifted them one place to 16th.
