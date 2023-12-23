23 December 2023

Gateshead stun Oldham with second-half comeback

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2023

Fifth-placed Gateshead came from behind to take all three points in a 2-1 National League victory over Oldham at Boundary Park.

James Norwood rifled Oldham ahead on the half-hour mark, giving keeper Archie Mair little chance with his strike.

Gateshead were thrown a lifeline when Stephen Wearne was on target in the 50th minute.

And the comeback was completed when Louis Storey stabbed home a follow-up 10 minutes later.

