Gateshead stun Southend to climb off foot of the table
Gateshead climbed off the bottom of the National League table by beating promotion contenders Southend 3-1.
The Heed ended the Blues’ 11-game unbeaten league run with three second-half goals to move up to 22nd in the table, while Southend stayed fifth.
Southend’s Wes Fonguck tried to chip goalkeeper James Montgomery but hit the crossbar as the first half ended goalless.
Kamil Conteh put Gateshead ahead in the 52nd minute when his low strike from distance found the bottom corner.
Southend nearly found a quick equaliser when Harry Taylor’s curling shot smashed off the bar.
Campbell made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute by chipping goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi and debutant Conor Carty added a third four minutes later.
The Blues pulled one back three minutes from time when Harry Cardwell squared for Dan Mooney to slot home.
