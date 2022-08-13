13 August 2022

Gateshead’s second-half comeback earns draw at home to Barnet

13 August 2022

Gateshead staged a second-half comeback to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Barnet.

The Bees looked to have taken the points after goals from Ryan De Havilland and Ephron Mason in the final few minutes before half-time put them in control.

But Paul Blackett got Gateshead back in it soon after the restart as he converted from the middle of the area.

And eight minutes after rattling the post Adam Campbell completed the comeback in fine style, thumping a 74th-minute shot into the corner from the edge of the area.

