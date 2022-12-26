Gavin Massey was Port Vale’s matchwinner (PA)
Gavin Massey’s goal takes Port Vale past struggling Morecambe

Gavin Massey returned Port Vale to winning ways, scoring the only goal of his side’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over relegation-haunted Morecambe.

The Shrimpers are now seven points from safety and without a win in 11 games in all competitions.

In contrast, Vale – back in home league action for the first time since November 19 – are only three points outside the play-off places in ninth.

Darrell Clarke’s side could have been behind before Massey’s second goal of the campaign. Jensen Weir lashed a right foot shot into the side-netting while Max Melbourne’s 40th-minute header hit the post.

Having survived the let-off, Vale countered quickly and Massey rifled a low, angled 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.

Weir and Adam Mayor fashioned off -target attempts at the start of the second half, while Massey went close to doubling his own and team’s tally with a stinging drive.

However, one goal was enough for the Valiants and Morecambe saw skipper Donald Love sent-off late in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

