Gavin Whyte double sends Hull top with win over Bristol Rovers

Gavin Whyte's brace sent Hull top (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:19pm, Sat 06 Mar 2021
Hull moved top of Sky Bet League One with a professional 2-0 victory at home to struggling Bristol Rovers.

The visitors – now in the relegation zone – never laid a glove on in-form City, who eased to a third win on the bounce with two goals from Gavin Whyte.

Rovers left-back Cian Harries was culpable for Whyte’s opening goal after 32 minutes when he tried to see out the ball for a goal-kick on the right touchline.

Mallik Wilks refused to give up the cause and craftily gained possession before crossing centrally towards Whyte.

The on-loan Cardiff winger’s volley was hardly pleasing on the eye but it was precise enough to find the bottom right-hand corner.

Well-organised Hull bossed the game thereafter and claimed a deserved second on the hour when three Rovers players were unnecessarily lured towards Wilks from a long ball.

George Honeyman cashed in on the defensive mix-up and selflessly teed up Whyte to stab home from just outside the six-yard box.

