Gavin Whyte joins Hull on loan for rest of the season
18:36pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Hull have signed Gavin Whyte on loan from Cardiff for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.
The winger has struggled for game time with the Bluebirds so far this term, making just one league start for Neil Harris’ men.
Whyte, 24, has won 10 Northern Ireland caps and Hull boss Grant McCann hopes he can boost the Tigers’ push for automatic promotion back to the Championship.
“Gavin will bring pace, energy and directness. He likes to get the ball and run at people,” McCann told the club’s official website.
“We’re delighted to get him and there was a lot of competition for him. We’re delighted he’s chosen us and he’ll get the fans off their sofas because he’s direct and likes to get at people.”