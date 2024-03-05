Ged Brannan hails Morecambe’s defending after edging out Crawley

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was full of praise for his players as they battled to a 1-0 victory over Crawley that took them level on points with the League Two play-off spots.

Brannan’s side were forced to defend for long periods against a good Town side but a goal from substitute Jordan Slew in the 68th minute was enough to give them the three points.

Brannan said: “They were a really good team and got behind us a few times but we defended superbly and put our bodies on the line and did everything we could to get the three points.

“We were solid all over the pitch and looked a great unit and there were good performances all over the pitch and it was fantastic to keep the clean sheet.

“We showed our heart tonight and showed what a good unit we are. I could not ask for any more from the lads and I’m delighted with the win.”

Slew made it two goals in two games when he slotted home a superb right-wing cross from Joel Senior at the far post.

Before that Crawley had the better of the game.

The closest they came to an opener was in first-half stoppage time when Klaidi Lolos saw his header from Will Wright’s corner superbly saved by home keeper Archie Mair.

The Reds wasted another glorious chance just before the hour when top scorer Danilo Orsi volleyed Kellan Gordon’s right-wing cross over from just two yards after some more excellent approach play.

The visitors continued to push with Harry Forster seeing two shots blocked by the excellent Farrend Rawson and Lolos stabbing an effort wide after a great run into the box as the Shrimps defended their lead superbly.

Forster made a great chance for himself with time running out but skewed his final shot well wide of the Morecambe goal.

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey was left frustrated.

He said: “It’s a tough defeat to take because we played really well tonight. We created a lot of chances but you could feel that the longer the game went on the more possibility they might have of getting round the back and sneaking a goal and that is what happened.

“When you dominate the game as much as we did and miss the chances we have, that is more reason for us to concentrate more at the back and we did not do that and it cost us the game.

“The biggest frustration was the lads think the perfect goal exists but it doesn’t and sometimes you have to make a better decision than try and walk the ball over the line.”