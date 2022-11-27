Ged Garner earns Fleetwood hard-fought FA Cup win at Ebbsfleet
Spirited non-league Ebbsfleet suffered a painful 1-0 FA Cup second-round defeat to League One Fleetwood.
The sixth-tier side were bidding to make the third round for the first time since the 1995-96 season.
But Ged Garner’s third goal of the campaign denied the National League South side a memorable scalp.
Scott Brown’s Cod Army made it into the hat for the third round for a fifth time in seven years following successive first-round exits.
The visitors started brightly as Garner smashed an effort against the left-hand post in the sixth minute.
Former AFC Wimbledon striker Dominic Poleon had great chances to level for the non-league outfit.
He forced goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk into a good save before half-time and after the break fired into the side-netting.
The hosts should have had a penalty when Fleetwood’s Shaun Rooney blocked Greg Cundle’s ball with his arm.
But Garner produced a great solo goal when he picked up the ball on the halfway line and went on to score to win his side the tie.
