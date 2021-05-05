Geoff Cameron to leave QPR at end of season

QPR have announced captain Geoff Cameron will leave the club at the end of the season to return to his native America.

The 35-year-old former USA international has made 90 appearances for the R’s since joining from Stoke in 2018.

Cameron, who will play his final game for the club against Luton on Saturday, told QPR’s official website: “It’s been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR.

“I also played for Stoke in the Premier League, another club with a rich history, so to go on and represent QPR has been fantastic. There have been ups and downs, but I have really enjoyed my time at the club.

“I have tried to represent the club in the best way possible, both on and off the field. I have tried to set an example for the young guys and give them as much knowledge as I could.”

Hoops boss Mark Warburton added: “Geoff has made 34 appearances this season and played a vitally important role both on and off the pitch.

“He has demonstrated the normal hunger and desire to be ready for Saturday’s fixture. It will be his final appearance for the club before returning to the United States.

“I made Geoff club captain at the start of this season and he has embraced such a responsibility and worked tirelessly to help the squad develop and move forward.

“I’m sure everyone will join me in wishing Geoff and his family a very happy and enjoyable experience back in the US – he’s always welcome to visit us at any time.”