07 March 2022

George Baldock pushing for Sheffield United return

By NewsChain Sport
George Baldock could return for Sheffield United as they prepare to face Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old right-back missed the Blades’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday night but has since returned to training.

Charlie Goode remains suspended following his red card against Blackburn and fellow defender Chris Basham is also expected to miss out again.

David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster are out for the rest of the season.

Chris Wilder will return to Bramall Lane as Middlesbrough boss for the first time since leaving United.

Riley McGree remains doubtful after suffering a setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

Fellow midfielder Martin Payero is still out, while forward Aaron Connolly will be looking to make it back-to-back starts.

Boro go into the game one point and one place above their opponents.

