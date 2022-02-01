01 February 2022

George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fire Sheffield Wednesday to victory

01 February 2022

Second-half goals from George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing gave Sheffield Wednesday a 2-0 win at home to struggling Morecambe.

The Owls, without manager Darren Moore due to a positive Covid-19 test, moved four points off the League One play-off spots.

Wednesday were the first to threaten when Josh Windass found himself in space on the right-hand side of the area and saw his shot beaten away by goalkeeper Trevor Carson at his near post.

Mendez-Laing then fired over from the edge of the area after combining with Florian Kamberi.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was forced to make a change in goal midway through the half when Kyle Letheren replaced the injured Carson.

As the hosts continued to apply pressure, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had a shot deflected wide and only a brave block from Ryan Cooney thwarted Mendez-Laing.

Byers struck in the 55th minute, receiving the ball from Barry Bannan before finding the net with a 25-yard effort.

Sam Hutchinson came to Wednesday’s rescue late on, heading off the line after Jonathan Obika’s effort cannoned off Cole Stockton and then clearing Obika’s follow-up.

Mendez-Laing added a second goal in stoppage time with a deflected shot.

