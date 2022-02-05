05 February 2022

George Byers on target again as Sheffield Wednesday continue fine form

George Byers scored for the second consecutive game as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a third straight League One win with a 2-0 victory at Burton

Substitute Sylla Sow was also on target for the Owls, who moved one point off the play-off positions.

Byers put Wednesday in front in the 32rd minute from close range after Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt had turned away Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross from a short-corner routine.

Garratt kept Albion in the game on the stroke of half-time by saving with his feet when a corner was turned goalwards at close range by Jordan Storey.

Harry Chapman had an opportunity to equalise when through one on one with Bailey Peacock-Farrell after 77 minutes, but the Northern Ireland goalkeeper’s outstretched leg denied him.

That miss proved costly as substitute Sow put the game to bed with nine minutes remaining, deflecting home Barry Bannan’s driven shot.

Albion threatened a late comeback but substitute Christian Saydee smashed a shot against the post, denying him a debut goal.

