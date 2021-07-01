George Dobson leaves Sunderland by mutual consent

George Dobson in action for Sunderland (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:14am, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Sunderland have announced the departure of George Dobson by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light from Walsall in July 2019 and spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder made 46 appearances for the Black Cats.

A club statement read: “Sunderland can confirm that George Dobson has left the club by mutual consent.

“All at SAFC would like to wish George the best of luck for the future.”

Charlton later announced the signing of Dobson on a two-year deal.

Speaking to the Addicks’ website, the new signing said: “I’m delighted – the size of the club, the manager, the fans – it has everything really.

“Once you have the conversation and find out the manager’s aspirations for you, it was a no brainer, I’m delighted to be here and really can’t wait to get started.”

