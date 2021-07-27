George Edmundson signs for Ipswich

George Edmundson has signed a four-year deal at Portman Road (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)
13:59pm, Tue 27 Jul 2021
Ipswich have signed George Edmundson from Rangers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre-back becomes the ninth signing of the summer at Portman Road as Town prepare for a third consecutive season in Sky Bet League One.

Edmundson made 10 appearances for Derby last season and has previously played in the Europa League with Rangers.

He told Ipswich’s website: “The opportunity came along and it was one I couldn’t turn down.

“I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the club has, so I’m delighted to have signed.”

