Ross County’s George Harmon, right, is eager to add to their win (PA)
30 January 2023

George Harmon wants to continue changing the narrative of Ross County’s season

By NewsChain Sport
30 January 2023

Ross County full-back George Harmon is looking to continue changing the narrative of their season when they host Hibernian on Tuesday.

County grabbed their first win since November 8 on Saturday when they beat Kilmarnock to get off the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

Malky Mackay’s side now have the chance to move further away from the bottom against Hibs.

Harmon said in a club video: “Everyone has been buzzing after Saturday’s result, it was nice to get three goals and keep a clean sheet and we can’t wait for the next game to come.

“We just need to get the momentum going and keep pushing for more points on the board.

“We are still not where we want to be but we know points can change that very quickly.

“We know we can compete with any team in this division, we just need to make sure we are at it and stick to the game plan and do what we do best.”

