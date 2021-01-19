George Lapslie ‘back in love with game’ after making permanent Mansfield move
George Lapslie has completed a permanent move to Mansfield from Charlton after “falling back in love with the game” at Field Mill.
The 23-year-old midfielder, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year Stags deal, joins for an undisclosed fee following a successful loan spell.
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough told the club website: “We’re delighted to have George with us on a permanent basis.
“We think he can improve in his time with us and I think the biggest factor in his signing for us is that he is enjoying his football.
“Our CEO David Sharpe has worked very hard to get the deal over the line.”
Lapslie joined Mansfield in mid-October and has scored six goals across 20 appearances.
He said: “Mansfield is the place I want to be. There are a lot of pulls here.
“It’s a real family club and I’m really happy here. I’ve fallen back in love with the game in many ways.
“The gaffer was a big draw to me signing permanently. He’s given me a freedom to express myself and allowed me to get into the box.
“I’m delighted it’s done. I can’t wait to crack on now.”