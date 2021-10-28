28 October 2021

George Lapslie suspended for Mansfield

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2021

George Lapslie will miss Mansfield’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Tranmere through suspension.

The attacking midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season in his side’s defeat to Exeter last weekend and serves a one-match ban.

Defender Richard Nartey (knee) remains absent, while midfielder Ryan Stirk is set to resume training next week as he recovers from an ankle problem.

Both George Copper and Elliott Hewitt could be available after recent lay-offs. James Perch is out for the the season with a fractured skull.

Josh Hawkes will be absent for Tranmere’s trip to the One Call Stadium.

The on-loan Sunderland midfielder suffered a hamstring problem in his side’s draw at Harrogate earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Scott Davies continues to be unavailable with a long-term Achilles injury.

Tranmere are ninth in the division, eight points adrift of leaders of Forest Green ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland defends dad against ‘abhorrent and threatening comments’ after fatal shooting

celebrity

Fishing rights row escalates as France detains British trawler near Le Havre

news

Duchess of Cornwall makes powerful speech calling for action to stop violence against women

news