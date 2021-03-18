George Lloyd sidelined by concussion as Cheltenham welcome Salford

George Lloyd
George Lloyd (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:23pm, Thu 18 Mar 2021
Cheltenham forward George Lloyd continues to be sidelined by concussion for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Salford.

Lloyd sustained the head injury against Exeter last Saturday and has been ruled out for around three weeks.

Charlie Raglan (groin), Chris Clements (hamstring) and Will Boyle (knee) are struggling with injuries.

“Salford are a good team – a big team in this league in terms of players and finances. We’ll try to put a team out to win the game,” Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said.

Salford boss Richie Wellens is considering whether to rotate his squad at Whaddon Road.

Defenders Di’Shon Bernard and Robbie Gotts and midfielder Paul Coutts were the three changes made to the starting line-up for the goalless draw with Colchester.

The trio acquitted themselves well but with fixtures coming thick and fast, Wellens may freshen up his side.

Darron Gibson has been out injured since October and is a long-term absentee.

