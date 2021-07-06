George Marsh hoping for big things after signing for AFC Wimbledon

George Marsh in action (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:49am, Tue 06 Jul 2021
New signing George Marsh wants to take AFC Wimbledon “to the next level” after joining the club from Tottenham.

The 22-year-old holding midfielder, who can also play at right-back, moves to the Dons after 13 years at Spurs.

Marsh told the Dons’ website: “The plans for the future were a massive draw for me in coming here. I want to try to take the team and my game to the next level. We all want to move the team up the table.”

Manager Mark Robinson said: “He had excellent other options in our league, so I am absolutely chuffed that he felt we were the right club to develop him and to show what he is capable of.”

Marsh spent the 2019-20 season in Sky Bet League Two with Leyton Orient, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

