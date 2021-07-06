George Marsh hoping for big things after signing for AFC Wimbledon
New signing George Marsh wants to take AFC Wimbledon “to the next level” after joining the club from Tottenham.
The 22-year-old holding midfielder, who can also play at right-back, moves to the Dons after 13 years at Spurs.
Marsh told the Dons’ website: “The plans for the future were a massive draw for me in coming here. I want to try to take the team and my game to the next level. We all want to move the team up the table.”
Manager Mark Robinson said: “He had excellent other options in our league, so I am absolutely chuffed that he felt we were the right club to develop him and to show what he is capable of.”
Marsh spent the 2019-20 season in Sky Bet League Two with Leyton Orient, making 29 appearances in all competitions.