28 October 2023

George Oakley nets late winner for Morton at Ayr

28 October 2023

George Oakley headed a late winner as Morton grabbed a 1-0 cinch Championship victory at Ayr.

Robbie Muirhead’s curling effort was well blocked by Ayr captain Sean McGinty for a corner and Tyler French headed just over from close range while at the other end, Logan Chalmers was twice denied by keeper Jamie MacDonald.

MacDonald got down low to save efforts from Chalmers and Roy Syla in the second half before turning Jamie Murphy’s long-range strike onto the bar, with Chalmers putting the rebound wide.

Ayr’s pressure came to nothing, though, as Morton instead snatched the points when former Kilmarnock man Oakley met Alan Power’s free-kick to head home.

