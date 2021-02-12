George Thomason signs new deal at Bolton

Bolton manager Ian Evatt
By NewsChain Sport
17:17pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Midfielder George Thomason has signed a new 18-month contract with Bolton

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances in Wanderers’ first team this season after signing from non-league Longridge in 2019, and scored his first professional goal in the Boxing Day draw at Carlisle.

Manager Ian Evatt told the club’s website: “George is a wonderful young lad and we are delighted to have agreed a new contract with him. He’s got lots of work to do but he’s a fantastic young player.”

