George Thomason signs new deal at Bolton
17:17pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Midfielder George Thomason has signed a new 18-month contract with Bolton
The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances in Wanderers’ first team this season after signing from non-league Longridge in 2019, and scored his first professional goal in the Boxing Day draw at Carlisle.
Manager Ian Evatt told the club’s website: “George is a wonderful young lad and we are delighted to have agreed a new contract with him. He’s got lots of work to do but he’s a fantastic young player.”