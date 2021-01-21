George Williams reunited with former MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale at Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers boss Paul Tisdale has made former MK Dons defender George Williams his first permanent signing at the Memorial Ground.
Williams, 27, has made over 200 appearances in a career which began at non-league Worcester and has since taken in Barnsley, Barrow and MK Dons.
Tisdale told Rovers’ official website: “We are delighted to bring George to the football club.
“He’s a player that I know very well and understands how I like to operate.
“His experience and understanding of this level will be a bonus for us, with a number of promotions on his CV.
“His high level of professionalism and his attitude and application, both on and off the pitch, match the standards of what we expect at Bristol Rovers and we look forward to welcoming George into the group over the busy schedule ahead of us.”
Tisdale was appointed Rovers boss in November after a 12-month break from management and the club are currently 19th in Sky Bet League One.