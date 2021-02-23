Gerard Pique give Barcelona half-time lead over Elche

By NewsChain Sport
10:29am, Tue 23 Feb 2021
Back in 2015, Barcelona took an emphatic 6-0 victory over Elche CF at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, as a brace apiece from Lionel Messi and Neymar and an injury-time goal from Pedro added the gloss to a victory that was ultimately secured by Gerard Pique's first-half opener. Gerard Pique was playing onside at the far post, and Xavi’s well-directed cross found Piqué in space, with time to chest the ball down and volley at goal.