Gerard Pique give Barcelona half-time lead over Elche

Back in 2015, Barcelona took an emphatic 6-0 victory over Elche CF at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, as a brace apiece from Lionel Messi and Neymar and an injury-time goal from Pedro added the gloss to a victory that was ultimately secured by Gerard Pique's first-half opener. Gerard Pique was playing onside at the far post, and Xavi’s well-directed cross found Piqué in space, with time to chest the ball down and volley at goal.